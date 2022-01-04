Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

