Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. VMware posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.