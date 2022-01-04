Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. VMware posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMW opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.