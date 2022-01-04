Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price at $96.73

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. 82,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,438. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.