Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $109.17

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

