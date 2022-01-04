Brokerages Set Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Price Target at $150.00

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

