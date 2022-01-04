Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.77

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISP shares. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

