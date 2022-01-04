Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $109.00

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ITT by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.