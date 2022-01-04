Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) PT at $52.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.79 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.