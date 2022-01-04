Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $89.18

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,989,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 146.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

