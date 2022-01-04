Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

