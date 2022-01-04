Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 1.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

