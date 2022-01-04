Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,520 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.