Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

ABBV opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

