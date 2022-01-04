Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 39202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.69.

Specifically, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

