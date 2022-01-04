CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,186. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

