Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,125.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,125 ($55.59) and last traded at GBX 4,121 ($55.53), with a volume of 7784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,070 ($54.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,761.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,463.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

