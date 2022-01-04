Calton & Associates Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 80,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 129,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 91,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

