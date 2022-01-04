Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

