Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

