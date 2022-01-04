Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRNB opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

