Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

