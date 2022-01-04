Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

