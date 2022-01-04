Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.