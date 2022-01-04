Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

