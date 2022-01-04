Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

