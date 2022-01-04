Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.