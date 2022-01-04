Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$44.05 and last traded at C$44.05. 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

