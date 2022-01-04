Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 223,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.