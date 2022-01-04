Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP traded up C$2.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.29. The firm has a market cap of C$87.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.