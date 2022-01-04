Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.87.
TSE CP traded up C$2.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.29. The firm has a market cap of C$87.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.