Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BLOZF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 75,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.