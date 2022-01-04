Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BLOZF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 75,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

