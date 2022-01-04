Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$18.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$11.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

