Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.09

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.09 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 170.50 ($2.30). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.27), with a volume of 708,683 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

