Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $257.48. 17,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.