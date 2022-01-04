Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 305,890 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.