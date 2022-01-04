Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Carvana worth $60,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $239.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $194.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

