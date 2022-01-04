Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 303.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

