CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,227,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,045,000 after buying an additional 312,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 242,013 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after buying an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

