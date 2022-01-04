Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Celo has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $105.40 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00011817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.84 or 0.08192812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00070008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00078102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.22 or 0.99758491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

