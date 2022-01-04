Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

