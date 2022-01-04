Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 67,905 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $5,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

