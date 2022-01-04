Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

Shares of CG stock traded up C$1.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,656. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$15.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

