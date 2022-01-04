Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 133,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

