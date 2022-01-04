Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,275,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,098,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

