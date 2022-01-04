CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Up 7,767.6% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a growth of 7,767.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

