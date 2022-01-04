Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.55. Chart Industries posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $115.87 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chart Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $603,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

