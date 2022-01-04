Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

