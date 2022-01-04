Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UTF opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

