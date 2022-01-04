Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

