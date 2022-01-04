Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

