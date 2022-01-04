Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $101.36.

